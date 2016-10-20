Bengaluru

Zebra enclosure at Bannerghatta Biological Park inaugurated

new home:The zebras were received from the Zoological Centre, Tel Aviv Ramat Gan (Safari), Israel, as part of an animal exchange programme.

Visitors to the Bannerghatta Biological Park will be able to watch the park’s new striped guests— the zebras— in an enclosure of their own.

Spread across one acre of land, the Infosys Foundation Animal Enclosure will be home to four zebras that the park has secured from the Zoological Centre, Tel Aviv Ramat Gan (Safari), Israel, as part of an animal exchange programme.

The enclosure will provide basic amenities for the animals such as a holding house, feeding trough, along with a visitor’s path at the view point, a press release has stated.

The new enclosure, constructed by Infosys Foundation, the philanthropic arm of IT major Infosys, was inaugurated on Wednesday.

With the addition of zebras, the park now has over 1,900 animals of 95 species.



