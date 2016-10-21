Youth solves Rubik’s Cube 165 times while riding a unicycle

Riding a unicycle itself is a big challenge: it requires unwavering concentration, physical endurance and a sense of balance. Now, imagine solving a Rubik’s Cube while riding a unicycle. It’s a daunting task. Vamsi Krishnam Raju Gadiraju (27) thought so too, until he hopped on his unicycle with a Rubik’s Cube, solved it and pedalled into the hall of fame on Wednesday.

We may soon see his name in the Guinness Book of World Records for solving the Rubik’s Cube 165 times while on his unicycle for one-and-a-half hours. The current record is held by Owen Farmer from the U.S. who solved 117 Rubik’s Cubes while on a unicycle in April this year.

Five years ago Raju came across a video of ‘speed-solver’ Erik Akkersdijk completing a Rubik’s Cube in just over 7 seconds. “I was fascinated. I started to learn various algorithms and methods of solving cubes and enrolled myself in competitions and events,” said Raju, who works in the pharmaceutical industry.

He got his first Guinness Record in October 2014 when he solved the most Rubik’s Cubes in 24 hour, one-handed. His record was 2,176.

“In the last two years, I had to put in three hours of practice every day. This was the first time I solved the cube riding a unicycle. Balancing with a Rubik’s Cube was a great challenge. I fell countless times, had bruises all over my body, suffered sprained ankles and ligament injuries. But, I enjoyed the learning process,” he said.

Delegates of World Cube Association witnessed his record-breaking attempt on Wednesday. “Guinness has a provision for sending free applications. Attempts under this kind of application are judged and approved by delegates in the particular field. Mr. Raju’s attempt has been approved by us. His chances of entering the Guinness are huge. His first Guinness record was made in the same way,” said delegate Pavan Kumar Akula.

Now, Raju has his eyes set on World Rubik’s Cube Championship, 2017, to be held in July in Paris.

