Women ace 85% of Bangalore University courses

With 145 medals among them, women have dominated the medal list of Bangalore University, which is scheduled to have its 52nd convocation on Friday.

A total of 42,245 students — from undergraduate courses to doctoral programmes — are eligible to collect their degrees during the convocation. While 56% of all students are women; the domination in the university academics is evident in the medal list.

Women students have bagged more than 71% of the 203 gold medals that are to be handed out. Moreover, of the 80 courses being offered, a staggering 68 courses — or, 85% — were topped by women. “It just establishes that women continue to be more committed than men in studies,” said Vice-Chancellor B. Thimme Gowda here on Thursday.

However, among the 84 people to be given their Ph.D degree, there are just 26 women scholars.

Rank list

Leading the rank list is Sowjanya S.K., who obtained her master’s degree in Arts in Kannada from the Government First Grade College in K.R. Puram, and will get eight gold medals that have been instituted in the department. She was almost a gold medallist in the undergraduate course, but missed out by a whisker. Two years ago, she secured first rank in her course; and eventually lost it when the second ranker applied for re-evaluation and saw her marks tally rise.

“During the master’s programme, I wanted to get a gold medal. But, I was told that it was nearly impossible as only those studying within the university department (rather than a university-affiliated college) have been getting the medals. It didn’t deter me. I paid attention in my classes so that I did not have to do last-minute studies,” she said.

On what makes women successful in university academics, Ms. Sowjanya said, “Women students are conscious about studying hard and getting a rank so that their parents remain proud. Men are more laidback, and often, want to just pass rather than get a rank.”

Kashifa F., from the Department of Chemistry in the university, will receive five gold medals and a cash prize for topping the M.Sc. Chemistry course; while Nagaraj from UVCE will get six gold medals and five cash prizes for topping the undergraduate civil engineering stream.

No honorary doctorates

With the former cricketer Rahul Dravid refusing the honorary doctorate from Bangalore University as he felt he had to achieve the degree through rigorous academic study, there will be no conferring of honorary doctorates for the second consecutive year. The university had suggested two more names — whose details were not revealed by Vice-Chancellor B. Thimme Gowda — which were rejected by the Governor.

Meanwhile, with the new University Grants Commission (UGC) guidelines coming into force, Bangalore University will henceforth conduct convocations in December or January (that is, six months after the completion of the course of the previous academic year), instead of its usual slot in April.

Distance education to restart

After nearly two years, Bangalore University has finally received permission to restart its distance education programme. Vice-Chancellor B. Thimme Gowda said the University Grants Commission on Wednesday granted permission for restarting correspondent courses for 2016–17 as well as 2017–18. Though admissions for the 2016–17 academic year was to begin some time around August 2016 itself, the Vice-Chancellor said, “We will start the process as early as possible. Those who have supplementary exams or not cleared their exams can join us this year.”

The 2015–16 academic year of BU’s distance education and correspondence courses was cancelled after the UGC said the courses had not been renewed annually. Before this, BU had only renewed these courses in 2010–11.