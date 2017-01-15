Women’s leadership summit held at IIMB

Why is that men and women start out on an equal footing at entry levels in corporates but the numbers on top tell a different story?

This was one of the questions posed by Anuradha Rao, president, Women in Management Club, IIM-Bangalore, during the Third Annual Women’s Leadership Summit hosted by the club.

The club was started in 2014 to promote gender equality and has conducted several talks, workshops, mentoring and networking sessions since then. Its efforts throw light upon the challenges faced by women in the industry.

The Third Annual Women’s Leadership Summit examined the unconscious bias at workplaces. Suggestions were offered on how stereotypes could be addressed by both professionals and corporates.

Neeta Revankar, CFO, Saken Technologies, who spoke about the “controversial” idea of quotas for women in the workplace, said quotas could ensure the presence of women at entry levels. “Every member of every leadership team of every organisation should have diversity as their goal, and should mentor at least 3-5 women,” she said.