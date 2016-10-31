Bengaluru

Woman found crying over two-year-old son’s body

A woman, suspected to be mentally ill, was found crying over the body of her two-year-old son at Pavagada bus station in Tumakuru district on Saturday night. The police escorted her to Pavagada taluk government hospital where she alleged that she had been raped and her attacker had killed her son.

The doctors said her child had died 24 hour earlier, on Friday. The woman, Manjula (25), is married to Anjaneyalu, an ambulance driver at Puttaparthi of Ananthapur district of Andhra Pradesh. She had told her neighbours that she was headed to her parents house in Chickballapur district, but had missed the bus and ended up at Pavagada bus station on Saturday night.

Anjaneyalu, arrived on Sunday and informed the police that Manjula was on medication for a mental disorder, prescribed by NIMHANS. He said that in 2012, their one-and-half-year-old daughter, died when Manjula had allegedly smothered her with a cloth.

A case of unnatural death has been registered. The police are investigating both the claims.

