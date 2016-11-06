Woman charged with duping advocate

The police, on Friday, arrested a woman with disability for allegedly posing as a lawyer and duping an advocate of Rs. 2 lakh.

According to the police, Kushbu Sharma (25) from Jaipur had been staying in Bengaluru since April this year. She approached the victim, Sanketh Yenagi, and sought permission to become his junior. However, he refused to accept her application.

In his complaint to the police, Yenagi noted that a few days later, she called him saying she has office space in UB City building, which she was offering on lease. The advocate prepared an MoU, but did not sign it. “He paid her Rs. 2 lakh as advance,” said a police officer.

On October 28, he took her to the High Court to complete the documentation work. “When he went inside, she left with his advocate’s gown and his suitcase. He lodged a police complaint. We tried tracking her using her phone, but it was switched off. On October 29, she called him apologising for leaving without informing him,” added the officer. She claimed to have gone to Tirupati and suggested a meeting.

Yenagi called her to a coffee shop in Frazer Town, and also alerted the police. “Our personnel went to the shop in civilian clothes and nabbed her,” said an officer attached to Pulakeshi Nagar police station.

The police believe that this was not her first offence. “It seems that she is named in cases in Pune, Jaipur, Hyderabad, Mumbai and a few other places. In some places, she used to lure young men and steal their belongings,” the officer said.

