Woman attacked by bear in Madhugiri town of Tumakuru

A 78-year-old woman was injured after a bear attacked her in Sihineeru Baavi area in Madhugiri town of Tumakuru district on Sunday.

Narasamma had gone out to relieve herself around 12.30 a.m. on Sunday, when a bear which was near her house attacked her. She sustained injuries to her thigh.

She was immediately shifted to Madhugiri taluk hospital.

Range Forest Officer Chandrappa told The Hindu that: “The woman's house is besides Madhugiri hills, with a large population of bears."

The bears usually come down from the hill during night to drink water from a pond and go back to the hill before dawn, he said.

Mr. Chandrappa said he had visited the hospital and that the woman was out of danger.