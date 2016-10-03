Will the resolution be relaxed to protect standing crops?

Caught in a bind over the Supreme Court’s stern directive to release Cauvery waters and the all-party meeting’s decision to desist from doing so, the State will hold a special legislature session on Monday to take a call on whether to release water to the neighbouring State or protect its own standing crops in the Cauvery basin.

The previous session of the legislature held on September 23 had resolved to protect the storage in Cauvery reservoirs for the drinking purposes. However, the Supreme Court not only asked the State to comply with its directive, but also warned that defying its order would lead to a situation wherein the State had to face the “wrath of law”.

Sources said the legislature may consider amending the September 23 resolution to provide for release of some water to protect standing crops following demand by the legislators from the Cauvery basin.

When such a demand was made at the all-party meeting, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah had said: “The September 23 resolution was binding on the government and we will have to go back to the legislature to make further decision.”

Sources in the Congress said legislators from the Cauvery basin are seeking release of water to protect standing crops in the State, especially in the wake of the precarious condition of crops which are drying up and the increase in the quantum of storage in reservoirs. The legislators are likely to raise the issue during the special session.

However, any soft-pedalling of the issue by the government is likely to face severe criticism from the Opposition Bharatiya Janata Party and the Janata Dal (S), which have so far strongly backed the government decision on not releasing water to Tamil Nadu.

The ruling party is also mulling over a proposal to take a delegation of all 225 MLAs, 75 MLCs and MPs from the State to call on President Pranab Mukherjee to explain to him ground realities in the Cauvery basin. A final decision is yet to be taken.

The apex court had on Friday ordered release of Cauvery waters at the rate of 6,000 cusecs from October 1 to 6, and the formation of the Cauvery Management Board (CMB) by October 4. The State filed a review petition in the apex court challenging the formation of the board.

Speaking at a function here on Sunday, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said “Karnataka is victim” in the dispute and termed the court order on formation of CMB as “defective”. He argued that “as per Section 6(A) Clause 7 of the Inter-State Water Dispute Act, 1956, a law has to be passed by Parliament for formation of CMB. Once the scheme is drawn in Parliament, we have to send the nominee to the Union Water Resources Ministry. That is the legal procedure”.