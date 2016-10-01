Bengaluru

Will it be tolled?

The Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) in its very first proposal had suggested that toll be imposed on motorists using the steel flyover, but the authority is silent on whether it will actually implement this proposal.

Law Minister T.B. Jayachandra said the government was yet to take a call whether toll will be imposed on motorists using the flyover. BDA Commissioner Rajkumar Khatri was also non-committal and said it was up to the State government, which is funding the project, to take a stand.

“There is also the big question of funding Rs. 1,791 crore for the project. Earlier it was proposed that the Union government would bear half the cost. Now, the Union government has made it clear that it cannot fund the proejct. With this, the government may be forced to opt for a loan to finance the project. That will influence the decision to levy a toll,” said urban expert Ashwin Mahesh.

