Wholesale rate Rs. 2 a kg

A glut has resulted in onion price crashing to Rs. 2 a kg in the wholesale market.

The supply-demand imbalance is so stark that traders in Yeshwantpur APMC yard here have now banned onion arrivals on alternate days. “This was aimed at improving the situation in the market. The move, however, is being proved to be ineffective as on the days arrivals are allowed, the market is being flooded by onions,” said an onion trader at the APMC yard.

Last year this time, onions were selling at Rs. 60 to Rs. 80 a kg and there was such shortage in supply that the commodity was imported from Iran and Egypt. However, the steep prices that onions fetched last year seem to have offset a cycle of farmers opting for onions in large numbers, which, coupled with a decent monsoon, ensured good crops across regions, leading to a glut in the market. “We have seen good production across regions in Maharashtra and Karnataka and the markets are being flooded with onion,” said Ravi Kumar of Bangalore Potato and Onion Traders Association, APMC, Yeshwantpur.