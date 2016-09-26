Who benefits from bunching of buses?

Regular Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) commuters often complain that buses plying on the same route arrive at bus stops within minutes of each other. This disrupts their travel plans.

In many areas where traffic increases in the morning and evening peak hours, passengers increasingly find themselves stranded for a minimum of half an hour to an hour due to ‘bunching of buses’.

“I leave home at 8 a.m every day and wait 40 minutes at the bus stop as the bus scheduled for eight a.m mostly leaves at 7.30 along with the bus meant to leave at that time. This results in no buses between 8 a.m. and 8.40 a.m.,” says Abhay Koushik, a Basavangudi resident.

Babu, member, Vijayanagar Vendors Association, says, “I take the 401K route every day. Seeing three buses plying one after the other is a regular occurrence. Isn’t this financially harmful for the corporation as well?”

Shivamma, a commuter, says, “Three buses on Route 27E leave the depot together in the mornings. Even at Shivajinagar station, where I change buses, you can see them leaving together even though the second or third bus is supposed to be leaving much later.”

BMTC, which operates over 6,000 buses, loses out on such dedicated passengers who want assured timings for a smooth commute.

Traffic the major barrier: BMTC

The corporation is struggling with bunching of buses, which officials blame on traffic conditions. “Buses leave the depot according to their schedule, but often end up running late due to heavy traffic. Eventually, they reach the destination within a few minutes of each other. At times, bunching occurs because of manual errors while entering the timings in bus trip sheets,” a BMTC official said.

In some cases, it is attributed to driver behaviour. “Drivers on the same route start at the same time. However, this problem can be addressed,” the official said.

Possible Solution: Intelligent Transport Solution

With the advent of the Intelligent Transport Solution (ITS) project, it has become easier to track the movement of buses in real time. “We are in the process of analysing data, which includes details of bunching. Initial data has shown a co-relation with the traffic situation as well. But the sheer amount of data generated will take some time to analyse,” said Biswajit Mishra, Director (IT), BMTC.

People Speak

“There are many buses on 335E route but often, they arrive at the bus stop together. Which means, there are no buses for the next half an hour. At times, some buses don't stop at the bus stand saying there is an empty bus just behind,” says Aparajita Kayal, a communications professional.

“I have either taken an autorickshaw or called a cab several times after waiting missing a batch of buses and being forced to wait for more than half an hour,” says Suhas B.V., Account Manager at a private firm.

Expert Speak

“This issue is widespread and it remains to be seen if BMTC will be able to use ITS to address it. The root cause has to be identified and treated,” says Vinay Sreenivasa of Bengaluru Bus Prayanikara Vedike.

Reader’s Email

"I regularly commute from Thanisandra to Ullal Upa Nagara (Bangalore University campus) via Majestic in 290B & 234E. In Thanisandra, 290B buses arrive one after the other without adhering to the schedule. After 8 a.m., I hardly see this bus. I never get this bus on time in the evening from Ullal Upa Nagara. The situation at the university during peak hour is the worst with commuters forced to wait for hours to catch a bus," says Syed Maheen, student, University Law College, Bengaluru.