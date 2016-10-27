Whitefield, Electronics City to get more police stations

Bengaluru: In what could bring relief to the tech corridor of the city, Whitefield and Electronics City will become exclusive police divisions and more stations will be set up in the localities.

The additional stations are being planned as part of the police restructuring to take the burden off the ever-growing tech corridor, which are presently underserved by the Whitefield and Electornic City stations, which were formed as rural police stations decades ago but were not upgraded since then. They currently come under the South-East division.

Revealing this to mediapersons, Home Minister G. Parameshwar said that there is a need for more stations for these localities considering the increase in crime rate there. The area is home to major IT companies, educational institutes and real estate projects.