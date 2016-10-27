Bengaluru

Whitefield, Electronics City to get more police stations

Acknowledgement of the growth of the two localities

Bengaluru: In what could bring relief to the tech corridor of the city, Whitefield and Electronics City will become exclusive police divisions and more stations will be set up in the localities.

The additional stations are being planned as part of the police restructuring to take the burden off the ever-growing tech corridor, which are presently underserved by the Whitefield and Electornic City stations, which were formed as rural police stations decades ago but were not upgraded since then. They currently come under the South-East division.

Revealing this to mediapersons, Home Minister G. Parameshwar said that there is a need for more stations for these localities considering the increase in crime rate there. The area is home to major IT companies, educational institutes and real estate projects.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | May 30, 2020 9:10:33 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/bangalore/Whitefield-Electronics-City-to-get-more-police-stations/article16083225.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY