War of words in row over park

Bengaluru: A protest organised by residents of LIC Colony at Jeevan Bima Nagar on Sunday, demanding a park be built in an 8,000 sq. ft. plot in the neighbourhood, escalated into a war of words with the local councillor's husband and other people in the area.

While the residents have been fighting to conserve the plot as lung space, the others prefer a playground that since there is a park on an adjacent portion of land.

"A much larger area had been demarcated as a green space in BDA records. But a portion of the land went to a private party owing to political pressure. We want to preserve what is left," said Uday Raj, a resident of LIC Colony.

One portion of the plot had been converted into a park in November 2016. Residents want to extend its walkway, install play equipment for children, set up a badminton/basketball court and a gazebo for elders.

However, Maniraj, who stays near Thippasandra 1st Main Road, says, "There are 12 parks here, but no ground for older children. Where will they play after school?"

"But there is not enough space for a football ground," says Balaji Vaidyanathan, member, LIC Colony Residents’ Welfare Association.

‘Approval received for football ground’

The councillor, Shilpa Abhilash, did not speak to the protesters. Her husband Abhilash claimed to have got approval for a football ground. "In most parks in the city, play equipment is installed. We can demarcate a small play area inside the existing park," he said. He promised that the area would be fenced in the coming week to prevent loitering and keep alcoholics away.