Wait ends; trials on metro’s south line next month

Residents of south Bengaluru who have been waiting for years to get Namma Metro connectivity will be able to see the metro train running on the so-far unused south line from next month. Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Ltd. (BMRCL) will begin trials on the stretch from the second half of November.

While this doesn’t necessarily mean that commercial operations will begin ahead of schedule, it will still bring cheer to locals who have had to be content with the stations on the stretch lying ready but unused owing to non-availability of trains. With their depot located in Peenya and no connectivity between Sampige Road and K.R. Market stations, the BMRCL had so far not been able to run trains on the south line. However, last month, once tunnelling work for the north-south corridor was completed, officials said they were planning to push a train through one of the tracks of the underground section to the south line to begin trials. This is now scheduled for November 20, according to sources.

Track laying

“There were some issues with the laying of the tracks and the signalling systems, but they have now been dealt with largely. While one tunnel was completed last month, track laying between Sampige Road and Kempegowda stations as well as from Kempegowda station to K.R. Market was going on in the other tunnel. We are now confident of running the train on November 15 and trials should begin around November 20,” a senior BMRCL official said. Part of the north-south corridor, there are nine stations on the line after the Kempegowda interchange station. At seven stations between National College and Yelachenahalli, 99 per cent of work has been completed, according to the BMRCL and trials can begin as soon as the train is made available.

While commercial services may begin only in April 2017 along with the rest of the north-south line, the sight of a metro train operating on the tracks even for trials will no doubt be a welcome one.

