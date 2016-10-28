Vishwa Kannada Sammelana next June

The third World Kannada Convention (Vishwa Kannada Sammelan) will be held in June 2017.

This was decided at a high-level meeting chaired by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Thursday.

According to Minister for Kannada and Culture Umashree, the government has earmarked Rs. 30 crore in the budget to organise the sammelan. A city in Hyderabad-Karnataka region or Bengaluru is being considered to hold the event. A decision has been taken to constitute sub-committees to hold the programme.

The first three-day Vishwa Kannada Sammelan was held in Mysuru in 1985. The second event was held in Belagavi in March 2011.