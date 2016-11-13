VTU Registrar asks students to end agitation

The Registrar of the Visvesvaraya Technological University, H.N. Jagannatha Reddy, on Saturday appealed to VTU students to end their ongoing agitation and pay attention on their academic activities.

On the sidelines of a press meet regarding the 19th Inter-Collegiate Visvesvaraya Technological University Athletics Meet, Dr. Reddy said, VTU students recently had demanded that the university allow carry-over system and challenge re-evaluation.

Dr. Reddy said, “As far as the challenge re-evaluation is concerned, we have taken a decision to implement it from the next academic year after obtaining the permission from the academic council. But, the carry-over system cannot be permitted as the AICTE guidelines does not permit it. Hence, I appeal to students to give up their hunger strike.” The athletics meet will be held from November 15 to 18 at Dr. T. Thimmaiah Institute of Technology, KGF.