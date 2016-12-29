Undisclosed assets worth ₹3,265 crore uncovered

Demonetisation has set the Income Tax Department on an overdrive and this is evident in the whopping number of search and seizure operations carried out this year and the undisclosed assets uncovered.

The department has uncovered undisclosed assets worth ₹3,265 crore in Karnataka and Goa till date this fiscal as against assets worth ₹876 crore detected during the corresponding period last year.

I-T sleuths have till date conducted 48 search and seizure operations this fiscal as against just 14 during the same period last year.

I-T officials seized cash and bullion together valued at ₹116 crore this fiscal. This includes cash and bullion together valued at Rs. 34 crore seized after demonetisation. A sum of ₹22.5 crore was recovered in ₹2,000 notes. During the corresponding period last fiscal, I-T officials had recovered cash and bullion valued at ₹27 crore.

Nutan Wodeyar, Principal Chief Commissioner of Income Tax, Karnataka and Goa Circle, said they had collected ₹62,376 crore against the target of ₹85,478 crore for the fiscal. “We are growing at the rate of 22 per cent, the highest in the country for any circle,” she said.