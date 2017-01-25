Under pressure, BMTC changes design of bus stand to save parakeet habitat

The tiny parakeet has managed to make the Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) change course.

Yielding to pressure from environmentalists, the BMTC has decided to modify its ₹60 crore plan of converting the filth-ridden Kalasipalyam Bus Stand into a swanky modern terminal in order to save the habitat of nearly 8,000 parakeets.

As reported by The Hindu on December 23, the project would have cut nearly 32 of the 40 trees that make up the rare parakeet habitat — effectively wiping out a meagre green in a congested area. Birders believe that the place has been a traditional roosting place for parakeets and despite the chaos enshrouding the area in recent times, the flock managed to sustain.

Ekroop Caur, BMTC Managing Director, said the modification would end up saving over 24 trees. “We knew trees were to be cut ... but the moment the importance of these trees were pointed out, we decided to modify the design a bit. Those in the periphery will not be cut, while changes in platform designs and use of open roof tops will save trees on the platform. We cannot avoid cutting of trees upon which the central building will come up,” she said, adding that plants which attract parakeets will be planted as compensation wherever possible in the area. The modification will not affect the project cost or design.

‘A good precedent’

Vijay Nishanth, urban conservationist, who took up the matter with the BMTC after he and photographer Tharangini Bala documented the area, said the modification of the plan would set a “good precedent” for other infrastructure projects. “A simple modification of the bus stand would see better facilities for commuters as well as saving the parakeet habitat. It is commendable from BMTC to consider the modification, and we hope that other projects such as Metro will follow suit,” he said.