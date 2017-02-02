Ugandan woman stabbed to death at her residence in Kothanur

An Ugandan woman was stabbed to death allegedly over a trivial row at her house in Kothanur in the early hours of Thursday.

The deceased, N. Florence, had met Ishan, a B. Tech student and native of Himachal Pradesh, at MG Road and later took him to her house in Thimmegowda layout allegedly for sexual favours after he promised to pay her Rs. 5,000. According to the police, Florence soon after reaching home had demanded Rs. 10,000 and threatened Ishan at knife point. Heated arguments ensued and took an ugly turn when Ishan snatched the knife and stabbed her to death.

Residents who heard the commotion alerted the police. Bagaluru police inspector Anjan Kumar, who was on night duty, rushed to the spot to investigate. But a group of African nationals, who had gathered at the spot by then, attacked Mr. Kumar. Additional police rushed to the spot and arrested Ishan and another African national and investigations are on.