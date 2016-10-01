Two youths killed as two-wheeler rams wall

Two students were killed on the spot when the two-wheeler they were riding rammed in to a compound wall of a house at Yelahanka in the early hours of Friday. Adarsha Vasudeva (23), who was riding the bike, was doing his MBA, while his friend Isaq Antony (24) had only recently completed his Bachelor of Technology. Both, originally from Kerala, but were studying in Bengaluru and had rented out an apartment at Yelahanka New Town.
According to the police, they were returning home after visiting a friend when Adarsha, who was allegedly speeding, rammed into the compound wall while negotiating a curve. On impact, a part of the compound wall collapsed.
The duo sustained severe head injuries and died on the spot. Passers-by informed the police.
