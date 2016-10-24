Two students killed in accident

Two students were killed on the spot when the car they were travelling by jumped the median and collided with a lorry near Budihal Gate on the outskirts of Nelamangala on Saturday night.
The Nelamangala Rural police identified the deceased as Mohamed Ashiq (21), a third-year BDS student from Siddhartha Medical College, and his friend Meenu Mourya, a second-year MBBS student.
The two were natives of Kerala and were staying in the college hostel in Tumakuru.
According to the police, the accident took place when the two were returning to their hostel from Bengaluru.
The police, quoting an ambulance driver who witnessed the accident, said the car was overspeeding.
