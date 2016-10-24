Bengaluru

Two pedestrians fatally knocked down

Two pedestrians, including a 65-year-old woman, were killed in separate accidents in the city on Saturday.

According to the police, Padmavathi (65), wife of Devappa Gowda, was crossing a road on her way home after buying groceries from a nearby shop at Dodda Bommasandra around 7.30 p.m when a motorcycle knocked her down.

Padmavathi sustained severe head injuries and was taken to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared her brought dead.

The Hebbal traffic police have taken up a case of death due to negligence against the biker, identified as Joseph.

In the other accident, a 43-year-old man was killed when a KSRTC bus knocked him down near Krishna Floor Mill, near Platform Road, on Saturday night.

The deceased has been identified as Jagadeesh, a hardware engineer and resident of Srirampura. The bus going towards Kempegowda Bus Station knocked him down while Jagadeesh was trying to cross the road around 8 p.m.

The High Grounds traffic police have taken up a case against the bus driver and seized the vehicle.

