Two more arrested for BJP worker’s murder

The Kamakshipalya police have arrested two more people, one of them a minor, in connection with the murder of BJP worker Chikka Thimme Gowda on November 8.

The duo was arrested based on the information provided by the gang leader Suresh, who executed the attack. The police say the accused had kept track of the victim’s routine and conducted a reconnaissance before the murder. Suresh had allegedly promised to pay them Rs. 2 lakh for the job.

One of the accused, Vishal, is a construction labourer. They were asked to keep watch on Chikka Thimme Gowda a few days before the attack. “On the day of the murder, they followed the victim on a bike and passed on details of his route to the gang. The information helped the gang catch him on November 8,” said a police officer.