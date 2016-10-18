Two injured during earth excavation work at a construction site on Magadi Road

Two persons, including a 12-year-old boy, were injured and few houses damaged in an explosion caused during earth excavation work taken up by a city-based construction company on Magadi Road on Tuesday.

The injured, identified as Dakshinamurthy, (60) and Akhilesh (12), have been admitted to a private hospital and are said to be out of danger.

According to the police, the explosion occurred at around 12.30 p.m. when the workers at the site were triggering a blast to break a boulder at the construction site of Prestige Group.

Few splinters rock fell on houses on the adjacent Minerva Mill workers’ quarters. Few houses developed cracks.

The Magadi Road police rushed to the spot.

"An FIR has been registered against the company and the project manager for negligence in handling explosives. Investigations are on to ascertain the type of explosives used and whether requisite permission had been obtained from the department concerned to carry out the blast,” a senior police officer said.