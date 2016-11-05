Two held for making fake credit cards

The Cottonpet police have arrested two persons who were involved in making fake credit and debit cards by stealing bank information from customers through ‘vishing’ (make calls posing as bank officials and getting information) and by purchasing information from a Russian website.

The police are also tracking some traders who tied up with the duo by providing their card swiping machines to make purchases using the fake cards.

According to Deputy Commissioner (West) M.N. Anucheth, Nadim Shariff (30) of K.P. Agrahara and Afzar Rehman of Mysurue were arrested from Goa by Cottonpet Inspector Kumaraswamy and his team. “The two used to call people posing as bank employees and make them provide their information. They also used to get details from a Russian website. For one dollar, card details of 30 persons are provided,"”he said. With this they used to make fake cards. “They tied up with some retailers to make purchases on their card swiping machines. The traders got a cut,” he added.

Further investigation is on.