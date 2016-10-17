Two groups clash outside Kolar district hospital, three injured

Sri Narasimha Raja District Hospital here turned into a battle ground as two groups clashed with each other. Three people were injured in the incident and one among them was shifted to a hospital in Bengaluru for treatment. Police gave the names of injured as Gopalappa, Sathish and Venkatappa.

Dispute over a piece of land in Karanjikatte area in the town between two families had triggered the quarrel, which began in Karanjikatte.

Gopalappa, who was injured in the clash, was brought to the hospital, where members of both groups got into an altercation with wooden logs. Two more were injured.

Hundreds of people including patients, their relatives and general public at the hospital were taken aback by the incident.

Police have been deployed at the disputed site as a precautionary measure.