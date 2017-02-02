Two foreign nationals arrested for drug peddling

The Narcotics wing of the Central Crime Branch (CCB) has arrested two foreign nationals who were allegedly selling drugs to their customers in K.R. Puram and seized 11 gm of MDMA and 7.5 gm of Cocaine worth Rs. 1.5 lakh on Monday. The arrested have been identified as Ignatius Nonsoikem (31) and Nwiteunday Rose (25), both Nigerian nationals.

On receiving credible information that drugs were being sold on T.C. Palya Main Road near a supermarket, the sleuths, who turned decoys, tried to approach them to buy drugs. When it was confirmed that the duo possessed contraband, the officials immediately arrested them, CCB sources said. Their mobiles and the two-wheeler used for the crime were also seized. The two accused were produced before a magistrate and remanded to judicial custody.

Both the accused are in Bengaluru on business visas. While the sleuths are verifying the authenticity of passport and travel documents, it was found that Nwiteunday Rose was already involved in a case registered in Indiranagar. The duo was selling drugs to people known to them and those who come through known sources, the officials added. KR Puram police have registered a case and are investigating.