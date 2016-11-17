Two die in accidents

A 22-year-old engineering student was killed after his bike rammed a divider on Doddaballapur Road under Yelahanka traffic police limits on Wednesday.

He fell over the median onto the road and was crushed by a passing car.

The deceased, Vishnu Prasad, a resident of Hebbal, was a fourth year student of the BMS-IT College in Avalahalli.

According to the police, Vishnu Prasad lost control of his bike when it hit a divider on Doddaballapur Road near Kendra Vidhyalaya school. The incident occurred at around 1.30 p.m. on Wednesday while he was returning from college towards the city.

“We suspect that the rider did not wear a helmet as it was not to be found anywhere in the spot, said an investigating officer,” said a police officer.

Accident on NICE corridor

In another incident, a 27-year-old realtor was killed on the spot in a serial accident occurred on NICE corridor in the early hours of Wednesday.

Puneeth Kumar, a resident of HSR Layout, was heading to a resort on Kanakapura road to attend a friend’s wedding when the accident took place.

Around 12.15 a.m., he parked his vehicle on the road. It so happened that a truck carrying granite heading in his direction collided with a tempo which crushed Puneeth and his car.

Three people including the driver of the tempo were injured in the incident.