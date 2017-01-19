Two arrested for spiking woman’s drink, assaulting her

After a series of attacks on women at the start of the year in the city, another has come to light. The police on Wednesday arrested two men, one of them a foreign national, for allegedly spiking the drink of a 21-year-old woman at a popular pub on Brigade Road, forcing her into their car where they assaulted her, and then abandoning her on a road in Kammanahalli.

CCTV footage from the area showed the woman being dragged into a car around 9.30 p.m. last Friday, a time Brigade Road is usually crowded.

One of the accused, Ayub Ali, is from Yemen, while the other, Ricky alias Thimmanna Uttappa, hails from Kodagu. They live in the city and were known to the woman, the police said.

The woman hails from the north east and has been working in a BPO in the city for a year. On January 13, she went to the pub to meet her friends, but they failed to show up. Instead, she met Ali and Uttappa.

The victim, battered and bruised, was found unconscious by a passer-by in the wee hours of Saturday. The man took her to his house, and after the woman regained consciousness, alerted her friends. Later in the day, the woman filed a complaint with the jurisdictional women’s police station, from where the case was referred to the Banasawadi police on Sunday.

The police identified the assailants using CCTV footage and have charged them under Section 354 (sexual assault on a woman with intent to outrage her modesty) and 273 (sale of noxious food or drink) of the Indian Penal Code.