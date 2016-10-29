Two Yeddyurappa detractors get show-cause notice

Close on the heels of getting a clean chit from the special CBI court, Bharatiya Janata Party State president B.S. Yeddyurappa on Friday sent out a message of asserting himself in the organisation, with the party disciplinary committee sending show-cause notices to two of his detractors.
According to sources in the BJP, the disciplinary committee, headed by N. Shankarappa, issued notices to the former Minister Sogadu Shivanna and the former State secretary M.B. Nandish asking them to show cause as to why disciplinary action should not be taken against them for allegedly issuing statements against Mr. Yeddyurappa. Both the leaders are long-time party associates and prominent members of the party’s Tumakuru district organisation.
‘A message to others’
According to a leader close to Mr. Yeddyurappa, the action of issuing show-cause notice was to send a message to other detractors that he would not tolerate any public criticism.
It now remains to be seen how his detractors would respond as some of them have earlier expressed dissatisfaction over his style of functioning.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear reader,
We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Support Quality Journalism
Please Email the Editor