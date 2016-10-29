Bengaluru

Two Yeddyurappa detractors get show-cause notice

Close on the heels of getting a clean chit from the special CBI court, Bharatiya Janata Party State president B.S. Yeddyurappa on Friday sent out a message of asserting himself in the organisation, with the party disciplinary committee sending show-cause notices to two of his detractors.

According to sources in the BJP, the disciplinary committee, headed by N. Shankarappa, issued notices to the former Minister Sogadu Shivanna and the former State secretary M.B. Nandish asking them to show cause as to why disciplinary action should not be taken against them for allegedly issuing statements against Mr. Yeddyurappa. Both the leaders are long-time party associates and prominent members of the party’s Tumakuru district organisation.

‘A message to others’

According to a leader close to Mr. Yeddyurappa, the action of issuing show-cause notice was to send a message to other detractors that he would not tolerate any public criticism.

It now remains to be seen how his detractors would respond as some of them have earlier expressed dissatisfaction over his style of functioning.

