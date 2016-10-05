Truck with household articles catches fire

A Pune-based army officer, who was recently transferred to the city, lost most of his household articles in a freak fire accident at Bommanahalli in the early hours of Tuesday.

The container truck in which a private transporter had packed the household items was gutted completely when its roof came in contact with a live wire near Bommanahalli junction. The articles belonged to Brig. Mukul Bhandari, who was moving them to his new house in Electronics City, the police said.

While passing through Bommanahalli junction, the truck came in contact with the live wire. Soon, the sparks spread to the furniture loaded inside the truck and the vehicle caught fire. By the time fire tenders reached the spot, about 80 per cent of the articles had been destroyed, the police said.

Jayaprakash, a passer-by, called the fire brigade, who managed to reach the spot only after 20 minutes had passed. According to Fire and Emergency Services personnel, they received the alert around 4 a.m. They immediately pressed two fire tenders into service, and it took them an hour to douse the flames.

Following the accident, traffic was disrupted for a while on Hosur Main Road.