Truck hits two-wheelers, woman killed

A 26-year-old woman was killed when a truck rammed into a two-wheeler carrying a couple, near Sulibele in Devanahalli on Wednesday.

The truck driver was driving in a rash and negligent manner, said the police. When he rammed into the bike, Nirmala was hurled onto the right side of the road and came under the wheels of the truck. Her husband, Shantha Kumar, fell to the left. He sustained minor injures. The police arrested the lorry driver Masood Alam, who is from Uttar Pradesh, for death due to negligence. They have seized the truck.