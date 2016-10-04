Truck gutted on Hosur road

Panic gripped motorists on the busy Hosur Road when a truck carrying household articles caught fire in the middle of the road at the Bommanahalli junction on Tuesday.

The truck was coming into the city from Pune. The household articles belonged to an army officer, who was moving into the city.

Vehicular movement on the busy road was disrupted for a while, following the fire. The Bommanahalli police along with the fire and emergency service personnel rushed to the spot and doused the fire.

While the exact reason of the fire is yet to be ascertained, the police suspect it could have been caused by an electrical short circuit. They added that no complaint has been filed so far.