Tribunal quashes State government's order of annulling selection of 362 candidates to KAS posts

In a set back to the State government, the Karnataka Administrative Tribunal on Wednesday quashed the government's order of annulling selection of 362 candidates made by the Karnataka Public Service Commission to the posts of gazetted probationers, Group A and B in the 2011 batch.

The tribunal has also directed the Government to issue appointment orders to the selected candidates.

The Government, based on a representations given by some candidates alleging irregularities and corruption in the KPSC selection process, had initially ordered a probe by the CID. Later, in August 2014, the Government had cancelled the selection process citing irregularities in selection.

Earlier, several candidates, who were either not selected to the posts or did not get selected to the expected cadre, had approached the tribunal questioning selection list announced by the KPSC on March 21, 2014.

The tribunal, based on petitions by non selected and other candidates, had in April stayed the KPSC's March 2014 notification of publishing names of 362 selected candidates.

However, the tribunal, in July 2014 vacated the stay based on applications filed by the selected candidates, but said that their selection would depend on the outcome of petitions questioning the selection process.

Subsequently, the government in August 2014 had cancelled the selection citing irregularities and this order of the Government was questioned before the tribunal by the selected candidates.