Tribal activist presented ‘People’s Rajyotsava’ award

The first list of Karnataka Rajyotsava Awards announced this year had the name of Somanna, a tribal rights activist for four decades from the backward Jenu Kuruba community, as one of the winners in the social service category. But his name disappeared from the final list.

In response to this “insensitivity” of the government, a group of social activists, writers and academics on Saturday felicitated Mr. Somanna in what they called “People’s Rajyotsava” at his haadi (tribal settlement) of Motta, near Heggadadevanakote, in Mysuru district.

The award, which included a purse of Rs. 1 lakh, put together through people’s contributions, was presented by Devanur Mahadeva, writer and activist, in a warm ceremony. Mr. Mahadeva said the award represented the “voice of conscience” at a time when the tribal communities were losing their livelihoods to the so-called “civilised” ways of the world.

Responding to the felicitation, Mr. Somanna said the award had made him “much happier than any State award ever could” as it came from the hearts of the people.