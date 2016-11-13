Tribal activist presented ‘People’s Rajyotsava’ award

The first list of Karnataka Rajyotsava Awards announced this year had the name of Somanna, a tribal rights activist for four decades from the backward Jenu Kuruba community, as one of the winners in the social service category. But his name disappeared from the final list.
In response to this “insensitivity” of the government, a group of social activists, writers and academics on Saturday felicitated Mr. Somanna in what they called “People’s Rajyotsava” at his haadi (tribal settlement) of Motta, near Heggadadevanakote, in Mysuru district.
The award, which included a purse of Rs. 1 lakh, put together through people’s contributions, was presented by Devanur Mahadeva, writer and activist, in a warm ceremony. Mr. Mahadeva said the award represented the “voice of conscience” at a time when the tribal communities were losing their livelihoods to the so-called “civilised” ways of the world.
Responding to the felicitation, Mr. Somanna said the award had made him “much happier than any State award ever could” as it came from the hearts of the people.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath
Please Email the Editor