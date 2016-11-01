Trailing hitmen, police team leaves for Uttar Pradesh

On Sunday night, when the sound of firecrackers and Diwali celebrations resonated in the air, two masked men fired multiple rounds at businessman Surendra Kumar Parchuri (51). The fact that Sanjay Nagar Police Station was barely 100 feet away did little to deter them. Police suspect that a gang from Uttar Pradesh may have orchestrated the hit.

Surendra, who is a financial consultant, is from Guntur district in Andhra Pradesh. He is based in Bengaluru. In 2011, he had started a security business.

“He had financial dealings with many people and has filed more than 10 cases of fraud against various people. One cheating case was filed against a person from Uttar Pradesh and who is now in prison,” said a senior police officer. “He is one of our prime suspects.”

‘Threat calls’

According to Vinoth Kumar, one of Surendra’s advocates, his client used to get threat calls in Hindi in connection with the Uttar Pradesh case. “But we cannot say whether the murder was an outcome of that case. The police are investigating various angles,” he said.

A senior police officer said that a team has left for Uttar Pradesh to investigate. “We suspect that a country-made weapon was used to commit the murder,” an officer said.

The scene of the crime, about 10 feet from the gate of Surendra’s house, has been cordoned off. Police sniffer dogs and forensic experts were pressed into service to search for clues about the assailants. The police are also checking CCTV footage from the locality to identify the suspects.

“The fact that the incident happened just 100 feet away from the police station shows the need for increased patrolling,” said a relative of Surendra Kumar, who was at the mortuary.

We don’t see a drastic increase in the use of firearms. The motive in

most cases has been personal rivalry, not involving the underworld or organised crime

N.S. Megharik,

Police Commissioner

The use of firearms was always rare in the city, as they are not easily available. But it seems to be on the rise

B.K. Shivaram, retired cop