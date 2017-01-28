Traffic policeman helps woman in distress; FB post goes viral

A post on Facebook of a city traffic policeman helping a woman in distress has gone viral and has also brought him laurels from his seniors.

Narayana K., 56, Assistant Sub-Inspector attached to KG Halli traffic police station, was returning home from duty late Thursday night when he noticed a woman standing beside her scooter near an isolated place close to TV Tower in J.C. Nagar, looking for help. Nirmala Rajesh, an employee of a private firm, was returning home from work when her scooter ran out of fuel.

When Mr. Narayana asked if she needed help, Ms. Rajesh explained the situation and told him that she was waiting for her husband. The traffic policeman offered his scooter and asked Ms. Rajesh to go to Mekhri Circle and wait for him there, as it was well-lit area and safe. Meanwhile, he pushed the scooter till the circle, which was nearly half-a-km away. By then, Ms. Rajesh’s husband reached the spot with petrol, and the couple thanked Mr. Narayana before heading home.

The incident went viral after Ms. Rajesh posted her account on social media. She said: “Mr. Narayan has set another example that police are polite and friendly too....” Hundreds of people commented and appreciated the good work, prompting senior officials to applaud Mr. Narayana. In response, Hemanth Nimbalkar, Additional Commissioner of Police (East), tweeted: “We are proud of you Mr. Narayan ASI! Because of you people on the road, Karnataka Police Flag flies high.”

Hitendra R., Additional Commissioner of Police (Traffic), also acknowledged the post saying: “Thank you Nirmala Rajesh, for recognising the good work done by our ASI K. Narayan.”