Traffic hit as protesters demand lifting of ban on Kambala

Around 50 pro-Kannada activists, including Vattal Nagaraj, were detained on Monday noon for staging a protest demanding the lift on the ban on Kambala — annual buffalo race held in villages in Karnataka.

The protesters gathered near Mysore Bank Circle around 11.45 a.m. and started raising slogans and attempted to block the busy road. However, policemen detained them.

Traffic was affected for nearly 30 minutes on roads leading to Mysore Bank Circle. The demand for lifting the ban on 'Kambala' was triggered after decks were cleared in neighbouring Tamil Nadu for hosting Jallikattu.