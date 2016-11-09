Traffic SI stabbed by autorickshaw driver

A 53-year-old traffic sub-inspector was stabbed by an autorickshaw driver near Banashankari bus-stand on Wednesday morning. The victim has been identified as Venkateshaiah, attached to Banashankari traffic police station.
At around 10.45 a.m., Venkateshaiah was clearing traffic and booking violators and he stopped an autorickshaw driver who was found driving in a rash and negligent manner. The auto driver got down and began a heated argument. Suddenly the auto drover pulled out a knife, stabbed Venkateshaiah repeatedly and fled the spot. Passers-by rushed Venkateshaiah to a nearby hospital where he is now being treated.
The Jayanagar police have registered a case and efforts are on to nab the accused.
