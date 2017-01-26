Trade licence: BBMP decision leaves RWAs worried

After an eight-year-long fight to get commercial establishments such as pubs in the bylanes of their neighbourhood shut down, residents were keeping their fingers crossed as the city’s civic body started a special drive to shut them down. But this drive seems to be headed down the same road as the drive against encroachments on storm water drains. It has petered out as several councillors have come out in support of the traders.

Members of 17 Residents’ Welfare Associations (RWAs), who fought the legal battle, are today a dismayed lot to learn that the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahangara Palike (BBMP) has decided to set up a panel to regulate the issuance of licences to commercial establishments, even though a High Court order in 2014 had laid down clear rules on what was allowed and what had to go.

Calling it a delaying tactic, Sneha Nandihal, president of B.M. Kaval Indiranagar 1st Stage Residents’ Welfare Association said, “The BBMP can set up a panel, but if they’re going to come up with recommendations, two things could happen. First, if they come up with a regulation to regularise these shops, it will be another Akrama Sakrama. Second, it will be a clear contempt of court if you regularise establishments that have come up after 2012, when the High Court had passed an interim order shutting down commercial establishments in residential areas.” As per the High Court order in 2014, no commercial activity will be allowed in any residential area with a road width of less than or equal to 40 ft. Above 40 ft to 100 ft, commercial activities will be allowed in only 20% of the building and for certain essential services only.

The members of 17 RWAs have given a list of around 1,500 shops in around 15 wards that are operating on bylanes of width 40 ft and less to the BBMP for action. Now, they are disappointed that instead of concentrating on these first, the BBMP has issued a notice to all the establishments, thus diluting their mission. “Land use as shown in the last master plan was violated quite a bit ... many residential areas were partially turned to commercial zones,” said urban expert V. Ravichander.

Terming the BBMP’s new-found zealousness as “better late than never”, he said, “If you’re going to have laws, and not enforce them, why have the laws in the first place?”

‘Enforcing regulation will put many traders out of work’

Just days after the civic body started issuing notices to commercial establishments, the councillors pushed back against the drive, taking side of the traders in the recently held council meeting. Padmanabha Reddy, leader of the Opposition in the Council from BJP, led the charge and argued that it was unfair to evict traders who have been operating businesses for many years now. Mr. Reddy said in his Kacharakanahalli ward alone, enforcing the regulation would put nearly 1,500 traders out of work. “There are more than 2,100 traders in my ward. But only three roads are marked as commercial zones, at the most around 500 shops are situated on these roads. That leaves more than 1,500 traders in residential areas,” he said arguing that this will hit on the tax base for the civic body. BBMP commissioner Manjunath Prasad felt that if licences were given to each and every trader, “all residential areas in Bengaluru will become commercial areas.”

Lack of coordination between agencies an issue

By its own admission, the BBMP has given out only over 52,000 trade licences in the city, while the power utility Bescom has issued over six lakh commercial connections in Bengaluru Metroplitan Area, most of which falls within the BBMP area. The Commercial Tax Department has over two lakh establishments registered for VAT in the city. Meanwhile, the BBMP is also often accused of issuing trade licences in violation of BDA zonal regulations. This snapshot of the city clearly paints a picture of lack of coordination among various agencies. It is rare for these agencies to ensure that the vendor has acquired a BBMP trade licence before providing a commercial connection or registering on VAT. Department officials defend their move arguing that refusal to do so would only hit their revenue base. “The issue is that there are thousands of establishments freely operating without a trade licence without any issues. How can other agencies then insist on trade licence and lose revenue?” a senior officer from one of the agencies questioned. Reconciliation of data at various departments is the only way to help the city regulate the mushrooming of commercial establishments in residential areas, say activists. A single-window committee with multiple stake holders to clear trade license and other utility connections is one proposed solution.

Trade licences issued in 2016–17 *

Trade licence fee collected: ₹42.68 crore

New trade licences issued (from Apr. 1, 2016 to Jan. 20, 2017): 11,975

Renewal of trade licences (from Feb. 1, 2016 to Jan. 20, 2017): 40,529

Total existing licences issued this year: 52,504

No. of commercial establishments paying VAT: More than 2 lakh

2015–16

Trade licence fee collected: ₹23.87 crore

No. of licences given (fresh and renewed): 56,458

(*Till January 20, 2017; Source: BBMP)

This is not just the issue of a few shops, but more than 1,000 shops in every ward. The State government collects VAT and electricity charge and rent on commercial rates from these establishments. — Padmanabha Reddy, Kacharakanahalli councillor

If we’re going to make a journey towards a better city, citizens have to respect the law of the land and authorities have to enforce the law of the land. — V. Ravichander, urban expert

It is unfair to tell these establishments to shut down in a day. What the BBMP should do is strictly prevent any new commercial establishment from coming up in residential areas. — Chandrashekar Hebbar, president of the Bruhat Bengaluru Hoteliers Association