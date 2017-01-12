To scare parents, 18-year-old enacts suicide; dies

An 18-year-old girl accidentally killed herself while attempting to scare her parents following an argument.
The victim, Keerthana, daughter of Ramesh, a businessman and was a resident of Bapuji Nagar, was a diploma student in a private college.
Inquiries revealed that Keerthana’s parent would reprimand her for coming home home late from college.
On Thursday evening, Keerthana after a heated argument threatened to end her life. To scare her parents, she tied a knot with her veil and hung herself.
However, she got entangled in the knot and soon lost consciousness. Her shocked parents rushed to help her and took her to a hospital, where doctors declared her brought dead.
The Byatarayanapura police have taken up a case and are awaiting post-mortem report to ascertain any foul play.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
Please Email the Editor