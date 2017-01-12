Bengaluru

To scare parents, 18-year-old enacts suicide; dies

An 18-year-old girl accidentally killed herself while attempting to scare her parents following an argument.

The victim, Keerthana, daughter of Ramesh, a businessman and was a resident of Bapuji Nagar, was a diploma student in a private college.

Inquiries revealed that Keerthana’s parent would reprimand her for coming home home late from college.

On Thursday evening, Keerthana after a heated argument threatened to end her life. To scare her parents, she tied a knot with her veil and hung herself.

However, she got entangled in the knot and soon lost consciousness. Her shocked parents rushed to help her and took her to a hospital, where doctors declared her brought dead.

The Byatarayanapura police have taken up a case and are awaiting post-mortem report to ascertain any foul play.

