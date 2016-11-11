Tipu Jayanti celebrations passes off peacefully

Tipu Jayanti celebrations, scaled down this year and held amidst security, passed off peacefully across the city. Members of the BJP, observing the day as ‘black day’, courted arrest in some places.

Kodagu, which witnessed violence last year, saw BJP leaders turning up at the Old Assembly Hall in Madikeri Fort and shouting slogans against the government. They were later arrested for violating Section 144 imposed across the district.

At Bengaluru, members of the BJP led by State president B.S. Yeddyurappa staged a protest in front of Town Hall. The protesters, wearing black badges, shouted slogans against the government for holding the event. They accused the State government of dividing the society. Traffic movement was disrupted for sometime as hundreds of protesters tried to march towards the Vidhana Soudha.