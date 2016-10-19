Third suicide in four months raises larger questions

Circle Inspector of Malur police station M. Raghavendran is the third police officer to take his life in the last four months. The same period also saw a sub-inspector attempting suicide.

Do these cases say something about the poor working conditions, stress levels in the department, and the absence of counselling mechanism? The opinion is divided on the issue.

A senior police official said each case was different and many times a combination of reasons, including personal. However, another police inspector said personal and professional lives often overlap, with the job leaving little time for family.

“As a result, even minor conflicts are prone to get out of hand, compounding stress levels, which may sometimes push a policeman over the brink,” he said.

In Raghavendran’s case, police sources said there was strain in familial relationships, but there is no confirmation as to what pushed him to take the extreme step.

Reforms yet to take off

Following the suicides of two Deputy Superintendents of Police — Kallappa Handibag and M.K. Ganapathy — in July, and the threat of protest by the constabulary, a slew of measures ranging from promises of wage revisions to counselling facilities in the department were put in place.

Raghavendra Auradkar, ADGP, Recruitment, who has submitted a comprehensive report on wage revision, said the government was in the “advanced stages of finalising things”. In fact, the Police Department made an hour-long presentation to the Chief Minister over the issue on Monday evening. However, Mr. Auradkar refused to disclose the recommendations.

However, the initiative to make counselling available for police is yet to materialise. Sources say the department is in talks with NIMHANS and is yet to finalise a structure. It is yet to be approved by the Home Department.