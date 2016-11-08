Teenager killed in police operation to arrest him

A 19-year-old man, named as an accused in multiple cases, was shot dead during an operation by the police to arrest him on Monday.

Ashik, a resident of Mahalakshmi Layout, was shot dead after he allegedly attempted to attack a police team with a machete around 7 p.m. The police said teams were on the lookout for Dadiya Santosh, a rowdy-sheeter, and five of his associates. They were wanted in an attempt to murder case and in other cases under the Indian Arms Act.

The police received a tip-off that three of the gang members were travelling in a car on Ullal Main Road. There was a hot pursuit with police teams attempting to cut off the route of the car. The car was eventually stopped, and three persons, including Dadiya Santosh, were arrested.

Based on the statements of the men during interrogation, two more accused — Ashik and Kalli Ramesh — were traced to a house at Health Layout in Annapoorneshwari Nagar. A team led by Mahalakshmi Layout police inspector B.B. Mallur cornered the duo. However, they started to attack the policemen with a machete. Roopa Tambad, a woman police sub-inspector, sustained injuries. “The inspector sustained injuries to the chest and fired in self-defence,” a senior police officer said.

Mallur and Tambad are undergoing treatment.