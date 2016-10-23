Teenager’s hand chopped off

An armed gang attacked a 16-year-old boy and chopped off his right hand in Sunkadakatte here on Friday night.

The assailants have also damaged the bike the victim was riding before fleeing. The victim lives in Srigandha Nagar and is a high school drop-out. He was out with his friend when a gang of four men on two bikes surrounded him around 9 p.m. and chopped off his right hand. A few passers-by rushed the victim to a hospital. “Preliminary probe has revealed that Bharat, a rowdy sheeter and his associates are responsible for the attack. The victim was reportedly with their gang but had left them recently. This could have led to the attack,” said a police officer. The police has detained the gang for questioning.