Bengaluru

Suspicious object at under-construction metro station triggers panic

Police at Lalbagh Metro Station after hearing Bomb Hoax Call in Bengaluru on Tuesday. Photo: Sampath Kumar G P

Photo: Sampath Kumar G P

A suspicious object found at the under construction metro station at Lalbagh West gate created panic among the city police on Monday night.

One of the security guards deployed at the site called up control room and informed about the suspicious object.

The Siddapura police rushed to the spot and summoned a bomb disposal squad who came and verified to find that it was a handmade cracker.

The incident exposed the lack of security at the metro station, as despite having two private security personnel at the spot, someone managed to sneak in and place the object to create panic.

The police are now verifying CCTV footage to identify the person and have detained the security guard for questioning.

DCP South S.D. Sharanappa said that the police would have a meeting with the metro administration to tighten security.

City Police Commissioner Praveen Sood visited the spot and supervised the investigation.

Metro officials said that trials and services on the functional parts of the North South line were not affected. "The station has been sanitised, we are cooperating with police officials," a BMRCL spokesperson said.

