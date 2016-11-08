Bengaluru

Suspects booked under UAPA

The city police booked the five suspects in the murder of RSS worker Rudresh R. under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act. They have submitted a report to the court explaining the reason for invoking UAPA.

Additional Commissioner of Police P. Harishekaran said that during the course of the investigation, they learnt that the suspects had carried out the murder, with the help of others, to create fear in society.

The investigation has revealed that more people were involved in the murder and efforts are on to nab them, he said.

