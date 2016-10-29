Summer placements at IIMB to begin on Nov 7

Consulting, financial services and e-commerce firms are expected to participate in the summer placements of the Indian Institute of Management Bangalore (IIMB) from November 7.

The summer internship placements are a part of the curriculum for the first-year students of IIMB's Post Graduate Programme in Management (PGP). A total of 407 students from the 2016-18 batch will be participating for a two-month internship in April and May, an IIMB release said here on Saturday.

Ganesh Prabhu, Chairperson, Career Development Services (CDS), IIMB, was quoted in the release as saying: “The two-month summer internship has been appreciated by companies visiting the campus as it provides necessary professional exposure, making our graduates ideal candidates for taking up a range of challenging managerial roles.”

IIMB is also mentoring IIM Visakhapatnam for all activities, including summer placements. The second batch of IIM Visakhapatnam, comprising 54 students, will be participating in the summer placements on the IIMB campus.