Sugarcane FRP fixed at Rs. 2,300 a tonne

The State government has fixed Fair and Remunerative Price (FRP) for sugarcane between Rs. 2,300 and Rs. 3,050 a tonne based on the recovery ranging from 9.5 per cent to 12.5 per cent for 2016-17.

However, cane growers have demanded a minimum of Rs. 3,000 per tonne of cane supplied to the factory. Minister for Cooperation and Sugar H.S. Mahadeva Prasad on Tuesday chaired a meeting with sugarcane growers and said price had been fixed at minimum Rs. 2,300 per tonne for 9.5 per cent recovery of sugar and maximum at Rs. 3,050 for 12.5 per cent recovery.

It would be Rs. 2,550 and Rs. 2,800 for 10.5 and 11.5 per cent recovery, respectively. It has also decided to reimburse the cost of harvest and transportation of cane from field to factory.

Of 64 factories in the State, 39 have commenced cane crushing activity. Of the expected availability of 352 lakh tonnes of cane, the factories are expected to crush 300 lakh tonnes in 2016-17 season. During the 2015-16 season, factories crushed 376 lakh tonnes and produced 40.45 lakh tonnes of sugar. Sugar production this year would be around 40 lakh tonnes, he said.

Deficient rainfall during the southwest monsoon had reduced the area under sugarcane cultivation this year in the Mysuru belt as well in the north Karnataka region.

Karnataka Sugarcane Growers’ Association president Kurubur Shanthakumar told The Hindu that growers will protest during the legislature session in Belagavi from November 21, if the government did not fix FRP in the range of Rs. 3,000 to Rs. 4,000 per tonne.