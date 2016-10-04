Study tour for agricultural labourers

To study innovative agricultural practices and developments in the farm sector being followed in China, the State Government will send 2,500 agricultural labourers including 625 small farmers to China.

The study tour, which will cost the Government Rs. 25 crore, will be funded through Scheduled Castes Sub-Plan and Tribal Sub-Plan (SCSPTSP) funds, said Social Welfare Minister H Anjaneya on Tuesday.

Addressing presspersons after reviewing the progress of SCSPTSP fund utilisation by various departments, the Minister said a proposal in this regard had been submitted by the Agriculture Department and he had approved it.

He said the Government was also contemplating allotting farmers two acres of land through the Dr. B R Ambedkar Development Board so that they can use the technology and adopt the practices they learn during the tour.

The farm labourers, who will be identified and shortlisted by the jurisdictional elected representatives and department officials, will be sent in batches of 100. “So far, land owners had been sent on such study tours. We found that it served little purpose as labourers who actually work in farms are the ones who have be educated,” he said, adding that the Agriculture Department had utilised half of the funds allocated this year so far. “I have been periodically reviewing the progress of fund utilisation by various departments,” he said.

To prevent diversion of funds and spending of allocated funds for the schemes directly benefiting the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes population, the State Legislature had passed the Karnataka Scheduled Castes Sub-Plan and Tribal Sub-Plan (Planning, allocation and utilization of Financial Resources) Bill, 2013.

According to the Bill, the officials found guilty of diversion of funds or non-utilization of funds can be imprisonment of six months. In the case of the unspent amount, the same would be added to the next year allocation, but should not be carried beyond that year.

Fund allocation

Funds have to be utilised by various departments for the welfare of SCT/ST communities by March

In 2016-2017 : Rs 19,547 crore

In 2015-2016: Rs 16,352 crore

Unspent amount in 2015-2016: Rs 1,800 crore